Kremlin says Nord Stream gas leaks look like 'act of terrorism'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:46 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Incidents on two major undersea gas pipelines from Russia to Germany look like "an act of terrorism" and require investigation in cooperation with a number of countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The European Union is investigating major leaks in the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea and has said it suspects sabotage.

The U.S. news channel CNN, citing three sources, reported that European security officials had observed Russian navy support ships and submarines not far from the sites of the Nord Stream leaks. Asked for a comment on the CNN report, Peskov said there had been a much larger NATO presence in the area.

