Kremlin: Phone call between Putin and Erdogan 'is being prepared'

The Kremlin said on Thursday a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan was being prepared.

It gave no further details. Erdogan has been in active diplomatic contact for months with both Russia and Ukraine, including brokering a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)