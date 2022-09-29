Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:49 IST
Kremlin: Phone call between Putin and Erdogan 'is being prepared'
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan was being prepared.

It gave no further details. Erdogan has been in active diplomatic contact for months with both Russia and Ukraine, including brokering a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

