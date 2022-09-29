Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
Updated: 29-09-2022
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.
The ban, which applies to vehicles carrying goods, comes into force immediately and applies to countries which have applied similar restrictions against Russia.
European Union countries are among those which have introduced restrictions on the entry of Russian trucks.
