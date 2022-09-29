Left Menu

Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:55 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.

The ban, which applies to vehicles carrying goods, comes into force immediately and applies to countries which have applied similar restrictions against Russia.

European Union countries are among those which have introduced restrictions on the entry of Russian trucks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

