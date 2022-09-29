Left Menu

4 kiiled in firing in Bihar's Patna over illegal sand mining

At least four people were killed and nine injured after mutliple rounds of firing in connection with illegal sand mining in the Maner in Bihta in Patna district of Patna, police said on Thursday.

4 kiiled in firing in Bihar's Patna over illegal sand mining
At least four people were killed and nine injured after mutliple rounds of firing in connection with illegal sand mining in the Maner in Bihta in Patna district of Patna, police said on Thursday. Among the four dead included notorious criminal Shatrughan Rai, Patna Police said.

The incident took place in the Diara area of Maner. The firing reportedly took place after a fight for power between two groups over the illegal sand mining in the area. (ANI)

