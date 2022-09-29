Left Menu

Britain to spend 500 mln pounds in Indo-Pacific - foreign min

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:23 IST
Britain to spend 500 mln pounds in Indo-Pacific - foreign min
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Britain intends to spend up to 500 million pounds ($542.30 million) in the Indo-Pacific region and will work with public-private partnerships in green infrastructure projects, foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"We will work with public and private partners in the region to support quality green infrastructure projects in Indonesia, Vietnam, in the Philippines, in Cambodia, and Laos," he said in a speech in Singapore. ($1 = 0.9220 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022