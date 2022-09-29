Britain to spend 500 mln pounds in Indo-Pacific - foreign min
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Britain intends to spend up to 500 million pounds ($542.30 million) in the Indo-Pacific region and will work with public-private partnerships in green infrastructure projects, foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.
"We will work with public and private partners in the region to support quality green infrastructure projects in Indonesia, Vietnam, in the Philippines, in Cambodia, and Laos," he said in a speech in Singapore. ($1 = 0.9220 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Laos
- Vietnam
- Indo-Pacific
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Philippines
- James Cleverly
- Cambodia
- Britain
ALSO READ
No disruption in Singapore's rice supply from India: Report
35 MT fresh apricots exported from Ladakh to Singapore, Mauritius, Vietnam in 2022 season
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more
No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris
Singapore court sentences Indian-origin man to life imprisonment for murder