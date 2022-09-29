Absconding shooter associated with Bambiha gang held: Punjab DGP

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested Neeraj Chaska, an absconding shooter of the Bambiha gang, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Two foreign-made pistols were seized from his possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said. ''In yet another breakthrough #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested Neeraj @ Chaska an absconding shooter of the Bambiha Gang,'' he tweeted.

The DGP said Neeraj was wanted in several murder cases including that of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Gurlal Brar, a relative of foreign-based wanted gangster Goldy Brar.

