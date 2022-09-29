Absconding shooter associated with Bambiha gang held: Punjab DGP

Left Menu

In yet another breakthrough AGTF PunjabPoliceInd arrested Neeraj Chaska an absconding shooter of the Bambiha Gang, he tweeted.The DGP said Neeraj was wanted in several murder cases including that of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Gurlal Brar, a relative of foreign-based wanted gangster Goldy Brar.

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested Neeraj Chaska, an absconding shooter of the Bambiha gang, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Two foreign-made pistols were seized from his possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said. ''In yet another breakthrough #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested Neeraj @ Chaska an absconding shooter of the Bambiha Gang,'' he tweeted.

The DGP said Neeraj was wanted in several murder cases including that of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Gurlal Brar, a relative of foreign-based wanted gangster Goldy Brar.

