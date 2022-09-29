Indian industry has potential, capability to support IAF: Air Marshal

Addressing the personnel of 5 Base Repair Depot in Sulur on the outskirts here, Pande emphasized to reach out and engage with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and private industries. He was on a three-day visit to the depot from September 28 and was accompanied by Ruchira Pande, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) AFWWA (R) and was presented Guard of Honour by the Air Warriors of the depot on his arrival, an official release said here.

The Air Marshal visited various repair and overhauling divisions of the depot and reviewed the progress on the production of aircraft.

He was briefed on various indigenization efforts undertaken by the depot under 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives to minimize dependency on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), it said.

Ruchira Pande visited various welfare ventures run by AFWWA (L) and addressed all Sanginis of the depot.

She appreciated their efforts in the maintenance of the AFWWA ventures and enhancing the quality of life at the depot by creating a stress-free environment.

She urged the Sanginis to continue the good work towards welfare, empowerment and upliftment of IAF families. The AFWWA's initiative towards extending helping hand to the orphans, senior citizens, poor and needy of the society was also appreciated, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)