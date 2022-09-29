Late Sultan's heirs file petition in Netherlands to enforce $15 bln award v Malaysia - lawyer
Heirs of a late Southeast Asian sultan filed a request in a Dutch court on Thursday to recognise and enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government, their lawyer said. The petition was filed in The Hague Court of Appeal, said lawyer Paul Cohen, a lead co-counsel for the sultan's heirs from British law firm 4-5 Gray's Inn Square.
A French arbitration court in February ordered Malaysia to pay the sum to the descendents of the last Sultan of Sulu to settle a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the filings with Dutch court authorities and Malaysia's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
