Late Sultan's heirs file petition in Netherlands to enforce $15 bln award v Malaysia - lawyer

Heirs of a late Southeast Asian sultan filed a request in a Dutch court on Thursday to recognise and enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government, their lawyer said. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the filings with Dutch court authorities and Malaysia's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heirs of a late Southeast Asian sultan filed a request in a Dutch court on Thursday to recognise and enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government, their lawyer said. The petition was filed in The Hague Court of Appeal, said lawyer Paul Cohen, a lead co-counsel for the sultan's heirs from British law firm 4-5 Gray's Inn Square.

A French arbitration court in February ordered Malaysia to pay the sum to the descendents of the last Sultan of Sulu to settle a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the filings with Dutch court authorities and Malaysia's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

