Left Menu

59 workers fall ill after ammonia leak at meat export plant in Aligarh

Security arrangements at the factory have been tightened as a precautionary measure, the DM said. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and 59 workers, including women were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital AMU in an unconscious state, the official said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:14 IST
59 workers fall ill after ammonia leak at meat export plant in Aligarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty nine workers fell ill after an accidental leakage of ammonia gas at a meat processing plant on the outskirts of Aligarh city on Thursday morning, a senior official said.

Six people including owner of the meat plant at Taklaspur area have been arrested.

All the workers are out of danger and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident that happened in the Rorawar police station area, District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh said.

According to preliminary reports the leakage took place following the accidental bursting of an ammonia gas pipeline, he said.

People should ''not believe in any rumours'' as all the victims are of out danger. Security arrangements at the factory have been tightened as a precautionary measure, the DM said. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and 59 workers, including women were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital (AMU) in an unconscious state, the official said. Chief medical superintendent Dr Harris Mansoor Khan told PTI that 59 workers were brought to the hospital and after emergency treatment all are ''out of danger'' and are recovering fast.

Khan further said all the victims were administered oxygen and ''all of them should hopefully be discharged by this evening''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022