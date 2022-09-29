3 college students drown in tank

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three college students drowned in a tank near a temple here, police said on Thursday.

Belonging to a group of nine students, all doing diploma in engineering, the three got into the tank for a swim after visiting the temple on Wednesday, they said.

One began going under the water and another tried to help him, but all the three drowned, they said. Only two of the three knew swimming, the police said.

Efforts by other students to save those drowning were in vain, they said.

Though some local residents reached the spot to rescue, the effort was also unsuccessful, the police said. While one body was found the same day, two others were fished out today, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

