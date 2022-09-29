Delhi man who robbed trader of Rs 4 lakh, silver, while on bail arrested in Mathura

A 23-year-old man wanted in two cases of armed robbery and attempt to murder was arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sunny alias Raj Rathore, a resident of Shastri Nagar in north Delhi, they said.

Last year November, Sunny had stabbed a man and was arrested in the case. He was in jail for around seven months and was released on bail in June this year, a senior police officer said.

On July 8, he, along with his associates Abhishek and Arjun, stabbed one Jitender, a rival criminal, in Sarai Rohilla area. Abhishek was arrested in this case, but Sunny and Arjun managed to stay at large, the officer said.

On July 27, Sunny, along with one Babloo, robbed a bullion trader of Karol Bagh at gunpoint of Rs 4 lakh cash and 1.2 kilogram silver.

Investigating the robbery, police arrested one Sachin, who confessed to have given Sunny and Babloo the tip off about the trader, the officer said.

As the investigation progressed, police got to know that Sunny was hiding in Mathura. On Saturday, police got a tip-off about his exact location in the Vrindavan area, raided the place, and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Efforts are being made to apprehend his other associates in these cases, he said.

