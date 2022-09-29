Mexico to nominate Alicia Barcena to head Inter-American Development Bank

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the country plans to nominate the former head of the United Nation's regional economic body Alicia Barcena to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Barcena, former executive secretary of ECLAC, the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, would be a candidate to replace the bank's former president who was voted out by the its governors following an ethics probe.

