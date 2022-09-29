Absconding shooter associated with Bambiha gang held: Punjab DGP

The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday arrested Neeraj Chaska, an absconding shooter of the Davinder Bambiha gang, a senior police officer said.

Neeraj Chaska, the topmost wanted shooter of the Bambiha gang was arrested from Jammu for his involvement in multiple murders, including that of Student Organisation of Panjab University leader Gurlal Brar, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The murder of Gurlal Brar, who was a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, triggered an inter-gang rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi, leading to a spate of murders in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the National Capital Region (NCR), a statement quoting the DGP said.

Gurlal Brar was shot dead outside a nightclub in Chandigarh in October 2020. Neeraj, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot, is the main shooter of the Bambiha gang, being controlled by foreign-based wanted gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial.

Patial is the main handler of the gang after Davinder Bambiha was neutralised by the Punjab Police in September 2016. Neeraj has been absconding since 2019.

DGP Yadav said in an ongoing intelligence-based operation, a team of the AGTF in coordination with central agencies arrested Neeraj from Samba in Jammu.

Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with 17 live cartridges from him.

He said apart from Gurlal's murder, Neeraj has been directly involved in at least four more killings, including that of kabbadi player Money, who was killed in Jaito town of Faridkot district.

The DGP said Neeraj along with his associates had also killed one Surjit at Chandigarh's Sector 38 in March 2020, following which Davinder Bambiha group took the responsibility of the murder in a social media post claiming that Surjit was killed to avenge the killing of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri.

The interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi and his several aides arrested by the Punjab Police had revealed that on account of his involvement in the killing of Gurlal Brar, Neeraj was on the top hit list of their gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)