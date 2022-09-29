Andhra forms panel to review graft cases

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a committee of officers to review cases of corruption, especially relating to disproportionate assets (DA), registered against public servants between 2014 and 2019 in the State.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued an U.O. (unofficial) note to this effect, stating the Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Principal Secretary (Home), Secretary (Law) and secretary of the departments concerned would be members of the committee with the Principal Secretary (GAD-Services) acting as the member-convenor.

The committee was constituted based on a representation made by the AP Government Employees Association, which alleged that several employees were “subjected to harassment” and falsely implicated in corruption cases between 2014 and 2019.

The association claimed there were about 480 cases.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime had promised to constitute the committee to look into the employees’ grievances when the issue was also raised in the Legislative Council in December, 2019.

“After examining the matter with the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau and the advisory bodies, the government decided to constitute the Committee to look into the (corruption) cases, other than trap (caught red-handed), registered by the ACB from 2014 to 2019. The committee will give its recommendations, duly suggesting suitable and viable solutions to sort out the issues,” the Chief Secretary said in the note issued on September 21.

The U.O. note came into public circulation today.

He said the decisions of the committee should be in compliance with the provisions in various rules and regulations and in adherence to the scheme of vigilance.

He asked the respective departments to take necessary action in the matter in consultation with the Director General of ACB.

