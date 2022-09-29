Left Menu

U'khand: Hotels, resorts served notices; challaned for violating norms

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:00 IST
Twelve hotels and resorts in the Lansdowne area of this Uttarakhand district were served with notices for allegedly running without licences while 15 others were challaned for improper garbage disposal.

The move is part of the ongoing crackdown on hotels and resorts across the state in the wake of the murder of Ankita Bhandari allegedly by the owner of the resort where she worked.

The action was taken in the course of a two-day inter-departmental inspection of hotels and resorts in the Lansdowne area, Lansdowne SDM Smrita Parmar said on Thursday.

The inspection is being carried out by teams of revenue, tourism, panchayati raj and food security departments, she said.

It is also being checked whether the hotel and resorts are built illegally on encroached land and if pollution and fire safety norms are followed, Parmar said.

