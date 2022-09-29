Will not allow walkover on Article 370: National Conference

The National Conference on Thursday said it will not allow a walkover on Article 370 abrogated by the Centre in August 2019 and asserted the fight against the attempts aimed at denuding Jammu and Kashmir of its unique identity and culture would continue.

The party said the Centre's August 5 move cannot stand judicial scrutiny ''We will not allow a walkover on Articles 370 and 35-A. We will continue our fight against the attempts aimed at denuding J-K of its unique identity and culture, legally and democratically,'' NC MP Hasnain Masoodi said. Masoodi was speaking in an interactive session with legal experts and lawyers. Interacting with functionaries and legal luminaries associated with the party, Masoodi said Article 370 is not only part of the Constitution of India, but part of the federalism that is the basic structure of the Constitution.

''August 5 (2019) move of the Centre cannot stand the judicial scrutiny. It was also a massive assault on the Constitution. It undermined the asymmetric federalism and diversity of the country. Assault on Article 370 and 35-A is certainly an all out attack on a country's diversity,'' he said.

Pointing out to the rulings made by the Supreme Court and the J-K high Court from time to time, Masoodi said the provisions had acquired a state of permanence.

''Our case in the Hon'ble SC is strong. We are hopeful the constitutional bench will start hearing our petition as soon as possible,'' he added.

Party’s youth wing, women's wing, media cell and social media functionaries also attended the session.

