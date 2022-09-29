Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem intersection

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men on Thursday blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest attempts to force them to register for Israel's military draft. Military service is mandatory for most Jewish Israeli men, but the ultra-Orthodox often receive exemptions in order to continue their religious studies.

The exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for the draft. During Thursday's protest, the black-clad religious demonstrators blocked traffic at a main intersection near the entrance to the city and chanted: “I will not join the army of destruction.” Police said they were trying to restore order. There were no immediate reports of violence.

