Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem intersection

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men on Thursday blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest attempts to force them to register for Israels military draft. Military service is mandatory for most Jewish Israeli men, but the ultra-Orthodox often receive exemptions in order to continue their religious studies.The exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for the draft.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:20 IST
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men on Thursday blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest attempts to force them to register for Israel's military draft. Military service is mandatory for most Jewish Israeli men, but the ultra-Orthodox often receive exemptions in order to continue their religious studies.

The exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for the draft. During Thursday's protest, the black-clad religious demonstrators blocked traffic at a main intersection near the entrance to the city and chanted: “I will not join the army of destruction.” Police said they were trying to restore order. There were no immediate reports of violence.

