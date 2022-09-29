Jayasuriya bats for Sri Lanka tourism, pitches for higher tourist flows from India

Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jaysuriya has appealed that more Indians should visit his home country and help the island nation come out of current challenges.

Jayasuriya, a brand ambassador of Sri Lanka tourism, said such visits will help because the island nation depends a lot on tourism for its revenues and employment.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering organised by the Sir Lankan Consulate in the financial capital on Wednesday.

''We have gone through a very difficult period of the last three or four months and there was a lot of media coverage, especially from India and we have seen most of the things. But now I think with the changes Sri Lanka has come to a different road map. We want to go in a new direction,'' he said.

''I realised that this is a time to help Sri Lanka especially in the tourism sector as they are depending upon tourism as a small nation, small island and they have everything to give tourists,'' he said.

''We have taken this responsibility as a team and I can't do it alone, the minister can't do it alone. We play as a team and win as a team,'' Jaysuriya said.

Sri Lanka needs support this time from India, he said, adding that he was hopeful that Indians will give their fullest support for Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka is also giving much support to Indian tourists.

About the performance of Sri Lankan cricket team which won various tournaments as underdogs, he said that the country will come back and always rise up as a nation.

''We are open and we have everything to see. No negativity in our minds now. We all want our nation to rise again,'' he said.

Sri Lankan tourism minister Harin Fernando said, ''Sri Lanka is back on its feet again... Not long ago, more than two months ago, Sri Lanka was actually suffering with political and financial unrest.

''There was so much negative news on Sri Lanka and we thought to come and just convince you all to come back,'' he said.

