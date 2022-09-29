SC collegium recommends transfer of Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar to Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is learnt to have recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, as the CJ of the Madras High Court, sources said on Thursday.

The collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, met on Wednesday to deliberate upon issues including the transfer of high court judges, the sources told PTI.

In the meeting, the collegium resolved to transfer Justice Muralidhar in the same capacity to the Madras High Court.

The apex court collegium is likely to come up with a statement on it, they said. Justice Muralidhar, born on August 8, 1961, was enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1984, practiced law in courts in Chennai, and later shifted to Delhi.

Justice Muralidhar was initially appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in May 2006.

He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020. A controversy had erupted after the Centre had issued his transfer notification close to midnight on February 26, 2020, the day a Bench headed by him had pulled up Delhi police for failing to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the communal strife in northeast Delhi. He, however, had cleared the air over the controversy, saying he had replied to the then CJI (since retired) S A Bobde's communication whether he was fine with the proposal and had no objection. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021. The post of Chief Justice of the Madras High Court fell vacant with the retirement of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on September 12. Prior to the transfer of CJ Muralidhar, the apex court collegium has recently recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

On September 12, the CJI Lalit-led collegium approved the appointment of 20 judges to high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay, and Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)