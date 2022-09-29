Left Menu

UP: Union minister Irani inaugurates, lays foundation stones of infra projects in Amethi

All these works will be done under the supervision of the public and sign boards will be put up at the workplace for the information of the general public, Agrahari said.He said that the benefits of these projects would directly reach the common man.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:48 IST
UP: Union minister Irani inaugurates, lays foundation stones of infra projects in Amethi
File photo. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development and infrastructure projects of district panchayat.

Irani, who was on one-day visit to Amethi, inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre built at a cost of over Rs 2 crore and laid the foundation stones of 105 projects costing Rs 18.83 crore.

On this occasion, district panchayat president Rajesh Agrahari said that Irani has laid the foundation stones for the works to be done by the district panchayat. All these works will be done under the supervision of the public and sign boards will be put up at the workplace for the information of the general public, Agrahari said.

He said that the benefits of these projects would directly reach the common man. These projects include link road, drinking water and drainage.

Earlier, Irani planted a tree at the Bhale Sultan Shaheed Memorial Kadunala in Musafirkhana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022