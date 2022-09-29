2 men arrested for abducting, killing acquaintance for money in Gurugram

Two men were arrested allegedly for abducting and killing a Rewari resident after collecting ransom of Rs 9 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The accused killed the man and fled away after dumping his body in Pataudi area, they said.

After investigation, the accused were identified as Krishan Kumar, 35, and Asim Banerjee, 32.

Both were arrested from Alipurdwar in West Bengal on Monday by a team led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar. They were taken on a three-day transit remand, police said.

The whole ransom money, in cash, was also recovered from their possession. The accused are now on a five-day police remand, they said.

According to police, the body of an unidentified person was found in the Pataudi area on September 23, with a blood-stained knife lying nearby.

The matter was registered at Pataudi Police Station.

Later the dead man was identified as Dilip Kumar Mehta, who for the time was living in Rewari, but was a local of Madipur JJ Colony, a west Delhi area. The accused had initially planned to target a food joint owner in Rewari, but settled on Mehta after their objective did not pan out.

Krishan, a native of Rewari, had married a woman in Assam four years back and settled there. He hatched a conspiracy with Asim, originally from Assam, to loot a food-joint owner of Rewari.

“As per plan, both reached Rewari on September 12 and carried out the recce of the shop for two days and also purchased a knife and a pointed object.

“They tried to abduct the shop owner on September 16 but failed. They then changed their plan and abducted Mehta who worked in oil supply tankers,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

According to police, Krishan knew Mehta and on September 22, he along with Asim went to Mehta's house in Rewari and persuaded him to come with them on some pretext.

The got him to sit inside a car, Creta, where they tied him up and demanded from him Rs 15 lakh.

Even though Mehta managed to scrape Rs 9 lakh from a friend and gave the money to the accused, they killed him and dumped his body near Pataudi.

They also took his gold chain and a finger-ring. Mehta's car was found abandoned nearby later, police said.

“Both accused also confessed that they had made another plan to take Rs 50 lakh in ransom from the food joint owner kidnapping him after Dussehra, but our crime unit nabbed them before they could do it,” said ACP Sangwan.

