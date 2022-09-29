U.S. charges ex-Army major and his wife over alleged plot to leak military health data to Russia
A former U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday.
A former U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday. Jamie Lee Henry, the former major who was also a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and his wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were charged in an unsealed indictment in a federal court in Maryland with conspiracy and the wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information.
The indictment alleges that the plot started after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Prosecutors said the pair wanted to try to help the Russian government by providing them with data to help the Putin regime "gain insights into the medical conditions of individuals associated with the U.S. government and military."
The two met with someone whom they believed was a Russian official, but in fact was actually an FBI undercover agent, the indictment says.
