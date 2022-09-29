NCPCR seeks inquiry after Bihar IAS officer makes objectionable remark to student on sanitary pads

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Bihar government to conduct an enquiry and take action after a senior IAS officer allegedly made objectionable remarks to a student on affordable sanitary napkins.

Harjot Kaur Bumrah, who is is an Additional Chief Secretary rank officer and who also heads the state's women's and child development commission, during a state-level workshop organised in collaboration with UNICEF, had rebuked school girls who requested that the government, which gives many doles such as free bicycles and school uniforms, should also consider providing free sanitary napkins.

''There is no limit to such freebies. The government is already giving a lot. Today you want a packet of napkins for free. Tomorrow you may want jeans and shoes and, later, when the stage comes for family planning, you may demand free condoms as well,'' Bumrah can be heard saying in a purported video footage that has gone viral.

PTI has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to the Bihar Chief Secretary, said the Commission deems it appropriate to take suo-moto cognisance since there is a prima-facie violation of section 75 and other relevant provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

''The Commission thereby requests your good offices to take a look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary action. Further an action taken report may be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter,'' the letter said.

In a separate letter to UNICEF India, the NCPCR sought details of the children who took part in the said incident, including their names, school details and addresses, so that the Commission may take the necessary action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)