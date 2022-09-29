Left Menu

Jharkhand HC stays CBI probe against IAS officer in plot allotment case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:10 IST
Jharkhand HC stays CBI probe against IAS officer in plot allotment case
  • Country:
  • India

A division of the High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday clamped a stay on CBI investigation against state Industries Secretary Vandana Dadel in a case of allotment of plots in Adityapur Industrial Area Development Authority (AIADA) in violation of rules.

The alleged anomalies took place in 2009 when Dadel was the executive director of AIADA.

Hearing a petition on the alleged discrepancies in allotment of plots, a single bench of the high court on September 22 ordered an inquiry by the central investigating agency against AIADA officials.

Dadel, a woman IAS officer, moved a division bench comprising Justices Aparesh Kumar Singh and Deepak Roushan challenging the order of the single bench. The single judge had observed that plots have been allocated to beneficiaries without following the norms of AIADA. The land of AIADA is meant to establish factories, but it has been handed over to people for setting up showrooms and shopping malls at commercial rates violating rules, the single judge said.

Arguing on behalf of the government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan on Thursday submitted that the order of the single judge will have far-reaching consequences as all works of AIADA have been kept on hold and will affect development work in the area.

The matter will come up for hearing again after the Durga Puja vacation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022