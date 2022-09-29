Left Menu

Six states sue to halt Biden's bid to forgive student loans

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:10 IST
Six states sue to halt Biden's bid to forgive student loans
Six states filed a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan cancellation program in federal court in Missouri on Thursday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said.

In the lawsuit, Nebraska and five other states asked the court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. Prompt relief is being sought because the Biden administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week, Peterson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

