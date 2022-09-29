Man phones up Minister saying don't let hotels work after midnight

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:11 IST
A man on Thursday telephoned Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali to forward a suggestion to not allow hotels to extend their business hours past midnight.

Later, TV channels showed the purported audio of the conversation in which the man referred to information on social media that hotels should be allowed to operate up to 1 AM. He went on to suggest that the business hours of hotels should not be extended past midnight.

While appearing to be agreeing with the caller, Mahmood Ali patiently explained to him, in the said audio, that he should not be troubled like that over such matters.

When contacted, Mahmood Ali, known for being soft-spoken, said he takes calls from people and tries to redress their grievances.

Any request made would be examined on merit, he said.

