Disengagement of India, China troops from PP 15 in Gogra-Hot Springs area conducive to promote peace at borders: Chinese military

China's military said on Thursday that the disengagement of Chinese and Indian troops from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh is conducive to promoting peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

In line with the consensus reached in the 16th Round of China-India Corps Commander-level Meeting, the frontline troops of the two militaries in the area of Jianan Daban recently staged disengagement simultaneously in a planned manner, Chinese Defence spokesman Senior Col. Tan Kefei said at his monthly online media briefing.

The Chinese military refers to Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area as Jianan Daban.

''This is a result achieved by the two sides in resolving relevant border issues through diplomatic and military consultations and negotiations at all levels, which is conducive to promoting peace and tranquillity in the border area,'' he said, replying to a question on the disengagement, according to the Chinese military's official website.

He also said that China hopes both sides will continue to work together in the same direction, bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral relations between the two countries and two militaries, strictly abide by the agreements and consensus reached between the two countries, maintain communication and dialogue, effectively manage differences, and jointly safeguard the security and stability in border areas.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are important for the overall development of bilateral ties. The two militaries held 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Indian and Chinese militaries on September 12 had moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

