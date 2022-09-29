Left Menu

Plea for shifting of mosque: Mathura court to hold next hearing on October 26

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:57 IST
Plea for shifting of mosque: Mathura court to hold next hearing on October 26
  • Country:
  • India

A court here fixed October 26 as the next date for hearing into a plea seeking the shifting of the Meena Masjid claimed to have been constructed on a part of the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jyoti Singh did not pass any order on Thursday except fixing the hearing for October 26, petitioner's counsel Deepak Sharma said.

The petitioner had requested the court to send an official to the mosque for reporting the actual status, the counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022