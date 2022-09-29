Plea for shifting of mosque: Mathura court to hold next hearing on October 26

A court here fixed October 26 as the next date for hearing into a plea seeking the shifting of the Meena Masjid claimed to have been constructed on a part of the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jyoti Singh did not pass any order on Thursday except fixing the hearing for October 26, petitioner's counsel Deepak Sharma said.

The petitioner had requested the court to send an official to the mosque for reporting the actual status, the counsel said.

