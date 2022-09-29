Putin says mistakes of military mobilisation should be corrected - RIA
President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of Russia's Security Council on Thursday, said all mistakes made during a partial military mobilisation to reinforce Russia's military operation in Ukraine should be corrected, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
He also said that those who had military experience and training in required specialities should be called up first.
There have been widespread public expressions of discontent from officials and citizens over the way the mobilisation, announced last week, has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to ineligible men. Thousands of men have fled Russia to avoid the draft.
