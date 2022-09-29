UP court slaps fine on former MLA for violation of election code

A court in Shamli’s district’s Kairana on Thursday held former MLA Imran Masood and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for the violation of model code of conduct at a public meeting during the 2019 General Election. The court directed that if the accused failed to deposit fine, then he will have to spend six months in jail. Assistant Prosecution Officer Anand Bhasker told PTI here that Masood was booked for giving a false statement against Prime Minister Narender Modi in an election meeting in Shamli district on March 28, 2019.