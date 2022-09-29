Haryana: Gangster's house demolished in Nuh
It was allegedly built on panchayat land illegally. The accused is currently lodged in the Neemka jail and involved in 10 cases of robbery and dacoity lodged in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. The demolition drive will be continue against properties of gangster and criminals, said Nuh SP Varun Singla.
The Nuh police on Thursday demolished a house of gangster Farukh in Bajidpur village. It was allegedly built on panchayat land illegally. The accused is currently lodged in the Neemka jail and involved in 10 cases of robbery and dacoity lodged in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. The demolition drive will be continue against properties of gangster and criminals, said Nuh SP Varun Singla.
