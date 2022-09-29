U.S. condemns North Korea's latest missile launches -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:30 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles, which came after the firing of two missiles a day earlier and one on Sunday.
State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the launches are a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and demonstrate the threat Pyongyang poses to the region and the international community.