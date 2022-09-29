SC asks CBI to report after enquiring on Reddy's plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to report it tomorrow after enquiring into the former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining case in a plea seeking to visit Bellary on the ground of visiting his daughter and her newborn. A bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari asked CBI to enquire into Reddy's plea and report to this court on September 30.

The court said that it will deliver the order tomorrow after going through the agency's report. Meenakshi Arora, Senior Advocate, appearing for the applicant Reddy has prayed to permit her client to visit Bellary at least for four weeks as petitioner's daughter has delivered a child only two days back.

Earlier the court had granted relief to former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining case, by allowing him to visit and stay in the District of Bellary in Karnataka and Kadapa and Anantpuram in Andhra Pradesh with the condition. The court had then modified its January 20, 2015 bail order and relaxed his condition related to his restrictions on his visit and stay over there.

Reddy was arrested in September 2011 and was granted bail in January 2015. While granting bail the apex court had imposed a condition on him not to visit these Districts. Later, he filed an application seeking to relax the bail conditions imposed on him. (ANI)