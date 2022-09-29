Northeast Delhi riots: Processing of compensation claims expedited

The processing of unsettled claims of compensation for northeast Delhi riots victims has picked up pace with more than 550 applications being disposed within a month after the appointment of 40 loss assessors, officials at the lieutenant governor's office said on Thursday.

In view of a large pendency of unsettled compensation claims, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had in August approved the appointment of 40 assessors and directed for disposal of all pending cases within three months.

''Of 40 assessors whose appointment was approved, 36 are working and have disposed over 550 applications for compensation in just over a month. The reports of the accessors will be submitted soon before the High Court for release of the compensation amount,'' an official said.

Earlier there were 14 assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) and they had settled just seven per cent (200) of the total 2,775 claims filed by the riot victims, officials said.

The NEDRCC was set up by a notification in April 2020. It started working in November 2020 to evaluate losses and make recommendations to the Delhi High Court which examines them before the final payment of the compensation.

The northeast Delhi riots erupted in February 2020, in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests at various places in the city, claiming more than 50 lives, leaving over 400 injured and causing massive damage of public and private property.

The Delhi government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for major damage to residential units, Rs 2.5 lakh for substantial damage, Rs 25,000 for minor damage, Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaws and Rs 5,000 for cattle. A maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced for uninsured commercial units.

In case of the death of an adult, the government had fixed compensation of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh for the death of an infant, and Rs 5 lakh for permanent incapacitation. The government fixed Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries.

