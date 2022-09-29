Left Menu

Only India helped Sri Lanka when it faced crisis, others looked for business: Bhagwat

It was only India which helped Sri Lanka and Maldives when these countries were in distress while other countries were interested in finding business opportunities, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday.Spirituality is the soul of India, he said, addressing a program organized by Bharat Vikas Manch, an organization associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS.Spirituality is the soul of India.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST
Only India helped Sri Lanka when it faced crisis, others looked for business: Bhagwat
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

It was only India which helped Sri Lanka and Maldives when these countries were in distress while other countries were interested in finding business opportunities, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday.

Spirituality is the ''soul of India'', he said, addressing a program organized by Bharat Vikas Manch, an organization associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

''Spirituality is the soul of India. What does India need to do? It is to tell everyone how to live life on the basis of this spirituality through our own example,'' he said.

''Living life without ego'' was the soul of India, he added.

Countries like China, United States and Pakistan turned their attention to Sri Lanka when they saw business opportunities there, he said.

''But now when Sri Lanka is in trouble, who is extending help? It is only India. Who sent water to the Maldives when it was facing a water crisis? It was India which did. This is the spiritual India,'' he said. Talking about all-round development of personality, he said one should not eat the wrong kind of food.

''If you eat the wrong (kind of) food, it will lead you on the wrong path. One should not eat `tamasik' food. One should not eat food that involves too much violence,'' Bhagwat said.

There are people in India who eat meat as elsewhere in the world, but in our country even those who are non-vegetarian observe restraint and follow certain rules, he said.

''People who eat non-vegetarian food here do not eat it during the entire month of Shravan. They do not eat it on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays. They impose some rules on themselves,'' Bhagwat noted.

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022