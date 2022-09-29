Left Menu

Blinken likens Russian referenda in Ukraine to attempted 'land grab'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Russian-backed referenda in Ukraine on Thursday as an attempted land grab that is illegal and violates international law.

"The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. "To be clear: the results were orchestrated in Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine."

