500 kg of garbage collected by students at Parel bus stand

Students of the Institute of Forensic Science collected 500 kg of garbage including plastic water bottles and single use plastic items at the Parel Bus Stand here on Thursday.

The program was organized as part of a special cleanliness drive under the National Service Scheme, said an official.

About 60 students participated in the activity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)