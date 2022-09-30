Shot fired inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi
An incident of firing was reported inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening, police said.
Prima facie, the shot was fired during a fight between two groups of students, police said.
Further investigation was underway, they said.
