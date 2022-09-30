Zelenskiy: Russia can avoid worst damage from war if Putin is stopped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia could avoid the most damaging consequences of its war against Kyiv, but to do so President Vladimir Putin had to be stopped.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said the Kremlin's planned annexation of four Ukrainian regions would not produce the expected results. Instead, Russia itself would become inextricably linked to the lawless "catastrophe" that Zelenskiy said had unfolded in areas that pro-Moscow forces seized in 2014.