Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russia claims on Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 01:10 IST
President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as Moscow prepared to annex some occupied areas of Ukraine.

Speaking to Pacific island leaders, Biden denounced referendums that pro-Russian forces conducted in areas of Ukraine as an "absolute sham," saying, "The results were manufactured in Moscow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

