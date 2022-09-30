Left Menu

UK, U.S. trade officials discuss challenges posed by China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 01:40 IST
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Britain's new trade minister, Kemi Badenoch, on Thursday, and the two discussed addressing challenges posed by China, Tai's office said.

"She also highlighted the opportunity to continue working together across multiple platforms to address the shared challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China’s non-market economic policies and practices and economic coercion," Tai's office said in a statement after the virtual meeting.

Tai also conveyed U.S. support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and for the United Kingdom and European Union to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol, her office added.

