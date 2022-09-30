Left Menu

Putin signs decrees paving way for annexation of two Ukraine regions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 03:22 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed decrees paving the way for the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be formally annexed into Russia.

The decrees, made public by the Kremlin, said Putin had recognised the two regions as independent territories. This is an intermediary step needed before Putin can go ahead with plans to announce on Friday that the regions are part of Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

