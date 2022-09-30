Left Menu

BRIEF-Russia, responding to U.N. chief's criticism of annexation of Ukrainian regions, says he does not have right to make political statements on behalf of United Nations as a whole

BRIEF-Russia, responding to U.N. chief's criticism of annexation of Ukrainian regions, says he does not have right to make political statements on behalf of United Nations as a whole

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIA, RESPONDING TO U.N. CHIEF GUTTERES'S CRITICISM OF ANNEXATION OF UKRAINIAN REGIONS, SAYS HE DOES NOT HAVE RIGHT TO MAKE POLITICAL STATEMENTS ON BEHALF OF UNITED NATIONS AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

