BRIEF-Russia, responding to U.N. chief's criticism of annexation of Ukrainian regions, says he does not have right to make political statements on behalf of United Nations as a whole
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 05:16 IST
Sept 29 (Reuters) -
