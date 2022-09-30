U.S., Pacific Island nations vow to strengthen partnership in summit declaration

The United States and Pacific island nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in a declaration released on Thursday, the second day of a summit, as Washington tried to address their needs amid its concerns over China's role in the region.

"Pacific leaders welcome the United States’ commitment to enhance its engagement, including by expanding its diplomatic presence, the ties between our peoples, and U.S. development cooperation across the region," the declaration, released by the White House, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)