Assam: CM Sarma inaugurates inspection bungalow of PWD in Kayakuchi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday on a day-long visit to Barpeta district took part in a number of events, including the inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed Inspection Bungalow of the Public Works Roads Department at Kayakuchi, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The new inspection bungalow has been built at a cost of Rs 2 crore under the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD) fund and is spread across three floors, including the ground floor, and has a total of 11 rooms, of which 6 are air-conditioned while the rest of the rooms are non-air-conditioned. It also contains a suite for very important person's (VIP) visit.

The Chief Minister, in a brief meeting at the conference hall of the inspection bungalow with officials of PWRD and representatives of civil society organisations, took stock of the various ongoing developmental activities as well as grievances and expectations of the public from the Sarukhetri assembly constituency. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures for timely completion of the developmental activities while assuring the civil society members of all support from the government in mitigating their grievances and fulfilling their demands.

The Chief Minister lauded Sarukhetri Member of Legislative Assembly Jakir Hussain Sikdar, under whose constituency Kayakuchi falls, for his efforts at the overall development of the Kayakuchi area. Earlier in the day, Sarma laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Monikut (the sanctuary) and the pathway leading to it of the historic Jagannath Temple at Pachkhel Goyagoiyoroh in Sarthebari.

The Chief Minister declared a sum of Rs 50 lakh as the first tranche of funding from the government for the above works. He also declared a series of projects and schemes aimed towards the overall development of the bell-metal town and its residents. CM Sarma assured the residents of Sarthebari of immediate actions from the government in upgrading the current Sarthebari civil hospital into a state-of-the-art hospital equipped with modern medical machineries and adequate healthcare staff.

He also declared that loans and credits totalling Rs 5 crore being availed by various bell-metal industry entrepreneurs will be treated as grants and neither the principal amount nor the interests will have to be returned. This would act as a huge boost to the bell-metal industry, Sarma added. The ongoing works related to improving the condition of Dr Jinaram Das Road connecting Sarthebari with Pathshala shall be completed soon, the Chief Minister stated.

He further assured the residents of Sarthebari of the government's seriousness in preserving their identity and culture in this regard and promised necessary actions required for the same. The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the Krishnaguru Sewashram at Nasatra locality of the bell-metal town.

He was accompanied by Bhawanipur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Phani Talukdar, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria and Sarukhetri MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, along with a host of senior officials of the government. (ANI)

