Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 08:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

Further details are awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

