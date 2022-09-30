Left Menu

NZ not recognise sham referenda in Russia-occupied Ukraine

“These so-called referenda were not free or fair, and they very clearly were not held in accordance with democratic principles,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:14 IST
NZ not recognise sham referenda in Russia-occupied Ukraine
“Aotearoa New Zealand also stands firmly against the escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including mobilisation of Russian citizens.  Escalation flies in the face of Russia’s lie that they are there to liberate Ukraine,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand does not recognise the results of the sham referenda in Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says.

"These so-called referenda were not free or fair, and they very clearly were not held in accordance with democratic principles," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Instead, they were hastily organised under the threat of force, and Aotearoa New Zealand does not recognise the results.

"Russia has only one course of action available to it; cease immediately its illegal invasion of Ukraine, withdraw its troops, and return to diplomatic negotiations to resolve this conflict.

"Aotearoa New Zealand remains in solidarity with Ukraine in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the rules-based international system

"This war which has inflicted immense suffering on Ukraine and displaced millions of its civilians.

"Aotearoa New Zealand also stands firmly against the escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including mobilisation of Russian citizens. Escalation flies in the face of Russia's lie that they are there to liberate Ukraine," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022