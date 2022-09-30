Blast occurs in West Kabul - police
A blast occurred in the western part of the Afghan capital, police said on Friday.
Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, told Reuters the blast had happened. He did not provide further details and said that the police would provide more information later.
Local media reports said the blast had taken place at an education institute.
