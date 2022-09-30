Left Menu

Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian civilian convoy - regional governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 12:05 IST
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian civilian convoy - regional governor
A convoy of vehicles carrying Ukrainian civilians was hit during a Russian missile strike on Friday near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

"There are dead and wounded, rescuers are operating," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

