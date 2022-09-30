Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian civilian convoy - regional governor

A convoy of vehicles carrying Ukrainian civilians was hit during a Russian missile strike on Friday near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

"There are dead and wounded, rescuers are operating," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

